Budanov on Zelensky's Meeting with Trump: We Have a Clear Understanding of the Need for a Fair End to the War

Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine and the USA have agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels.

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The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on his participation in the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and American representatives at the White House, and shared details.

He emphasised that a substantive conversation took place regarding the diplomatic and security steps necessary to bring about a just peace.

"Together with American partners, we have a clear understanding of the need for the fastest and fairest possible end to the war.

We agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels," he added.

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