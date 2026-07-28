Can a new summons come after paying a fine in Reserv+

The app closes only the specific violation, while obligations to the Territorial Recruitment Center remain valid.

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Paying a fine through the "Reserv+" app removes the "red ribbon" status and closes a specific military registration violation. At the same time, this does not exempt the conscripted person from further compliance with the law, including the obligation to appear for new summonses.

What paying a fine through "Reserv+" changes

After paying a fine in the "Reserv+" app, a specific violation, such as failure to appear for a summons, is closed. The "red ribbon" status also disappears from the system, and the grounds for forced delivery by National Police officers due to this violation no longer exist.

However, if the fine was paid offline and the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center has not yet entered the relevant information into the register, the status may not update automatically. In this case, it is recommended to have the payment receipt with you.

Can a new summons be issued after this

Paying the fine does not mean that the conscripted person will no longer receive summonses.

Payment closes only one specific violation, while the obligation to comply with military registration requirements and appear for new calls remains.

If the conscripted person ignores a new summons, this may lead to a new fine, reappearance of the "red ribbon" status, and criminal liability.

What liability is provided

Systematic ignoring of military registration requirements is subject to criminal liability under the law.

In particular, Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides liability for draft evasion, and Article 337 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — for evasion from military registration or training or special gatherings.

What is important to remember

Paying a fine through "Reserv+" allows you to resolve only the specific violation for which it was imposed. At the same time, it does not cancel the conscripted person’s obligations to comply with military registration rules.

Therefore, even after paying the fine, a new summons can be issued at any time, and ignoring it again may be grounds for applying the sanctions provided by law.

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