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Subsidy or Benefit: What is the Difference and Who Can Receive Assistance

21:44, 28 July 2026
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If a person is simultaneously entitled to both a housing subsidy and a benefit for utility payments, they cannot receive both types of state support at the same time.
Subsidy or Benefit: What is the Difference and Who Can Receive Assistance
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Many Ukrainians confuse housing subsidies and benefits for utility payments, but these are two different types of state support. The difference lies in the grounds for their assignment and the categories of recipients. 

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As reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, a housing subsidy is state assistance for households that, due to insufficient income levels, cannot independently pay the full cost of utility services.

When assigning a subsidy, the following are taken into account:

  • income of household members;
  • family composition;
  • property status;
  • other circumstances that may affect the right to receive assistance.

The amount of the subsidy depends on the financial situation of the family. The lower the household income, the larger the portion of utility costs the state can compensate.

A benefit for utility payments is provided for certain categories of citizens defined by law.

It is assigned not because of low income, but due to the person’s belonging to a specific category.

Those entitled to benefits may include, in particular:

  • war veterans;
  • family members of deceased or fallen defenders of Ukraine;
  • citizens affected by the Chernobyl disaster;
  • large families;
  • children of war;
  • other categories defined by legislation.

In some cases, family income may be considered when assigning benefits, while in others, assistance is provided without such consideration.

If a person is entitled to both a housing subsidy and a benefit, they cannot use both types of support simultaneously.

In such a case, the state provides only one type of assistance. The person can choose the option that is more advantageous for them.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", income from land shares is taken into account when assigning a housing subsidy if the owner received income from it during the relevant period. The amount of assistance for utility payments is determined taking into account the amount of such income.

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