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Almost two years did not serve but received payments — a soldier and her commander were exposed in Zakarpattia

20:18, 28 July 2026
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For at least two years, a 31-year-old female soldier was actually at home, not performing her duties, but unjustifiably received salary and additional rewards totaling over 1.5 million UAH.
Almost two years did not serve but received payments — a soldier and her commander were exposed in Zakarpattia
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The former battalion commander of one of the military units in Zakarpattia region was notified of suspicion of aiding a subordinate servicemember in evading service. Due to his actions, the woman did not perform her duties for almost two years but continued to receive salary and additional payments.

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According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the commander knew that the 31-year-old soldier was actually absent from the unit’s temporary location. Nevertheless, he allowed her not to report to the place of service and created conditions for her prolonged absence from the military unit.

Law enforcement established that for at least two years the servicemember stayed at home and did not perform service tasks. At the same time, she was unjustifiably paid over 1.5 million UAH in salary and additional rewards.

To conceal the violation, the woman periodically came to the military unit, creating the appearance of performing service. The ex-commander, knowing the situation, did not inform higher command and claimed that the soldier was allegedly carrying out tasks on his orders.

The violations were discovered during the investigation of another criminal case against the former commander. In February 2025, an indictment was already submitted to court against him for extorting unlawful benefits from servicemembers to avoid deployment to the combat zone.

The ex-commander was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, and Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The servicemember is charged under Part 4 of Article 409, Part 5 of Article 27, and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a man with the status of internally displaced person received state child support for six months. Payments were made simultaneously to both parents, although the child actually lived with the mother, and the father did not inform the social protection authority about these circumstances.

As a result, the state overpaid 18 thousand UAH. The recipient did not return the money voluntarily, so the case was considered by the court.

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