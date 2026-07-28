Birth certificate from the USSR era: does it have legal force in Ukraine

To obtain a duplicate birth certificate, you can contact the Civil Registry Office or use the corresponding online service.

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A birth certificate issued by the civil registration authorities during the USSR era remains valid and has the same legal force as a modern Ukrainian document.

As explained by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, it is not necessary to replace such a certificate if it has been preserved, is undamaged, and contains all the necessary information.

A new birth certificate can be obtained in cases where the previous document:

is lost;

is damaged and the information in it has become unreadable;

a duplicate certificate is needed;

there are other legal grounds for replacing the document.

To obtain a duplicate birth certificate, it is necessary to contact the Civil Registry Office or use the available online service.

To process the document, you usually need to:

present an identity document;

provide the old certificate if it exists but is damaged;

submit additional documents if necessary;

fill out the appropriate application;

pay the established state fee.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", losing a birth certificate does not mean losing the right to the document. If the certificate was lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed, it can be reissued. A new document is also issued in case of changes to the civil record or its restoration. During martial law, the procedure has become more flexible: Ukrainians can apply to any Civil Registry Office in the controlled territory, submit documents through the Administrative Service Centers (CNAP), or use online services.