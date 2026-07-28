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How to Get Free Dental Care in 2026: Who Is Eligible for Services

22:54, 28 July 2026
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Military personnel, prisoners of war, and victims of the Chernobyl disaster: who can access free dental care from the state.
How to Get Free Dental Care in 2026: Who Is Eligible for Services
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Since the beginning of 2026, 87,577 patients have used free services for dental prosthetics and planned dental care. Among them are 434 people with the status of victims of the Chernobyl disaster.

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According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, assistance is provided within the budget program "Provision of Certain Medical Services to Some Categories of Citizens."

In the first half of 2026, medical institutions provided:

  • 18,711 dental prosthetics services under package No. 66;
  • 81,939 planned dental care services under package No. 67.

The Ministry of Health clarified that one patient can receive multiple services, so the total number of services exceeds the number of people who sought help.

For comparison

During the entire year of 2025, 108,765 patients used services under the program, while in just the first six months of 2026, almost 88 thousand people have already received assistance.

Who can receive free dental services

The free dental prosthetics and dental care program started in Ukraine in 2024. Initially, it was available to combatants during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In 2025, the list of recipients was expanded. The right to services was granted to:

  • foreign military personnel and stateless persons serving under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense intelligence agency, the State Special Transport Service, or the National Guard of Ukraine;
  • people who were held captive.

In 2026, the program was also extended to certain categories of citizens affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Specifically, free services can be received by:

  • people with disabilities related to the consequences of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident;
  • people classified as category 1 victims of the Chernobyl disaster, including those who suffered from radiation sickness.

More than 1.1 billion UAH is allocated for the program implementation in 2026.

What services can be received

Within the program, patients can receive a free examination and necessary tests, including radiological ones, prepare the oral cavity for prosthetics, and also have removable or fixed dental prostheses installed.

Planned dental care includes, among others:

  • treatment of caries and its complications;
  • tooth extraction;
  • professional oral hygiene;
  • restoration of the anatomical shape of teeth;
  • services necessary for preparation for dental prosthetics;
  • dental prosthetics.

Anesthesia is provided at all stages of care. If necessary, patients can also receive emergency dental care.

How to use the program

To receive services free of charge, you need to:

  1. Contact a medical institution that has a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for the relevant package.
  2. Obtain a referral from a dentist.
  3. Submit copies and present originals of your passport, taxpayer identification number, and a document confirming the right to receive services. This can be a combatant’s ID, a disability certificate related to the war, a military ID, or a certificate of a person affected by the Chernobyl disaster.
  4. Write an application to receive services.

Currently, dental prosthetics services (package No. 66) are available at 219 medical service locations across the country. Planned dental care (package No. 67) is available at 544 institutions.

You can choose a medical institution through the NHSU electronic map or by contacting the call center at 16-77.

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