In which cases is it necessary to replace the recipient's state aid certificate

The certificate needs to be replaced not only after loss — there are other cases when a new document is indispensable.

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Recipients of state social assistance should pay attention to the validity period of their certificates. If the paper certificate has expired due to the end of the term for which it was issued, or if the document is damaged or lost, it must be replaced. At the same time, the continuation of state social assistance payments does not automatically mean the extension of the certificate’s validity period — in many cases, a new document must be issued.

When it is necessary to replace the recipient’s state social assistance certificate

The certificate of the recipient of state social assistance is valid only for the period for which the state social assistance is assigned.

If the validity period of the previously issued paper certificate (in the form of a booklet) has expired, but the state social assistance has been extended, the recipient must apply for a new certificate.

In addition, a new certificate is issued if the previous document has become unusable or was lost.

How to obtain a new certificate

To obtain a new certificate, an application for its issuance must be submitted.

The application is submitted personally by the recipient of state social assistance or their legal representative to the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. After the technical capability is implemented, such applications will also be able to be submitted through the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s web portal.

A color photograph of the recipient of state social assistance, as well as of the legal representative — if necessary — must be attached to the application.

Photo requirements

For the certificate issuance, the photograph must meet the established requirements:

photo size — 30 × 25 mm;

file size — from 20 to 24 KB;

the face should occupy 70–80% of the photo area;

background must be white;

no foreign objects should be present in the photo.

What to do with the old certificate

When replacing the certificate, the recipient of state social assistance must return the previously issued certificate to the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, if it is still available.

The completed certificate is issued by the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine indicated by the applicant in the application.

The procedure for issuing, manufacturing, and delivering the certificates of state social assistance recipients is approved by the resolution of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Board dated March 20, 2026, No. 12-1. The document came into force on May 1, 2026.

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