Is It Worth Saying "Please" and "Thank You" to ChatGPT: What Scientists' Research Showed

It turned out that politeness with ChatGPT works differently than most people think.

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More and more people communicate with AI chatbots as if they were corresponding with a colleague or acquaintance: greeting, thanking for answers, apologizing, or even asking how they are doing. This naturally raises the question: does politeness help get a better response from ChatGPT? Researchers have already tried to find an answer, but the results turned out to be not as straightforward as one might expect.

Communication with artificial intelligence increasingly resembles a regular dialogue between people. Many users intuitively add the words "please" to their requests and write "thank you" after receiving a response. But does this really affect the quality of the chatbot’s work?

To date, scientific studies do not provide a definitive answer. Some experiments have shown that certain large language models may respond more accurately or demonstrate a more helpful communication style if the user formulates the request politely. At the same time, other studies either found no difference or even obtained opposite results.

What Really Improves AI Responses

Experts researching artificial intelligence technologies emphasize: it is much more important not how politely the request is formulated, but how clear and understandable it is.

If the user explains in detail what result they want to get, defines the text style, desired length, purpose of the response, or other requirements, the quality of the result is usually much higher. That is why experts recommend specifying the task as much as possible, providing examples of the desired result, asking to create several response options, or allowing the chatbot to ask clarifying questions before completing the task.

In other words, an effective request is primarily a clear and detailed request, not just a politely formulated one.

Why People Still Communicate with ChatGPT as if It Were Human

Despite the fact that politeness does not guarantee better answers, millions of users continue to address chatbots as if they were talking to a real person.

Researchers believe this is explained by psychological features of perception. Modern AI systems use natural language, can joke, ask counter-questions, and even praise the user. This easily creates the feeling of a real dialogue.

At the same time, experts emphasize that this is only a feature of the interaction method. The chatbot has no emotions, cannot be offended, does not feel gratitude, and does not build real relationships with a person.

Why It Is Worth Staying Polite When Communicating with Artificial Intelligence

Despite the lack of evidence that the words "please" or "thank you" improve ChatGPT’s performance, many specialists still advise not to abandon a polite style of communication.

The reason lies not in the artificial intelligence itself, but in human behavior. Psychologists note that communication habits gradually become ingrained. If a person regularly uses a rude or disrespectful tone even when interacting with a program, this can potentially affect their communication style with other people.

That is why politeness is seen as a way to maintain one’s own communication culture, not as a method to improve the chatbot’s performance.

Artificial Intelligence Remains a Tool, Not a Friend

Developers constantly work to make communication with artificial intelligence as natural as possible. However, researchers warn against excessive personification of such systems.

Chatbots have no own opinions, consciousness, or emotions. Their answers are formed based on the analysis of language patterns, not through real understanding of the situation or the user’s experience.

That is why experts do not recommend perceiving artificial intelligence as a personal advisor or friend, especially when it comes to important life decisions.

At the same time, modern chatbots can be useful for learning, idea searching, working with texts, or performing professional tasks. And the words "please" and "thank you," even if they do not make artificial intelligence more effective, can help the person themselves maintain the habit of polite communication.

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