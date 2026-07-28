During real estate registration, owners will be automatically checked against the Unified Debtors Register: what will change

The Ministry of Justice has approved the procedure for electronic interaction between the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate and the Unified Debtors Register, thanks to which state registrars will automatically verify whether the property owner is a debtor during registration actions.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has approved the procedure for electronic interaction between the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate and the Unified Debtors Register. According to the document, property owners will be automatically checked during the state registration of rights. These changes are intended to make enforcement proceedings more effective and minimize opportunities to hide property from seizure.

The relevant order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine No. 1943/5 dated July 22, 2026, was registered with the Ministry of Justice on July 23, 2026, under No. 1060/46454. The document was adopted in implementation of the Law of Ukraine No. 4833-IX dated April 7, 2026, which provides for the digitalization of certain stages of enforcement proceedings and improvement of the procedure for executing court decisions.

What exactly is changing

The new procedure defines the technical mechanism for information exchange between two state information systems: the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate and the Unified Debtors Register, which is part of the automated enforcement system. Thus, the state registrar, during the registration action, will be able to automatically receive information on whether data about the property owner is contained in the Unified Debtors Register.

In fact, there will no longer be a need to send separate requests or independently search to verify information about the property owner – the check will be carried out through electronic interaction of state information systems.

Why the new mechanism is being implemented

The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that the digital integration of registers is intended to increase the efficiency of court decision enforcement. In practice, state enforcers often faced situations where debtors managed to alienate real estate or perform other registration actions before the information was properly verified. Automatic data exchange will allow the state registrar to promptly see information about the owner’s status and thus make decisions taking into account the presence of enforcement proceedings.

At the same time, the mere fact of a person being entered into the Unified Debtors Register does not mean an automatic prohibition on registration actions. However, this information will become available to the registrar directly during the rights registration.

How the information exchange will work

The procedure provides that interaction will be carried out via an application programming interface (API) at the central level using cryptographic and technical information protection tools. The registrar will form an electronic search query to the Unified Debtors Register, after which the system will automatically return a response regarding the presence or absence of information about the person.

It is important that the received data will be relevant at the moment the query is made, minimizing the risk of using outdated information.

Technical parameters of such interaction, the list of data, message formats, and transmission procedures will be determined by a separate electronic interaction protocol approved by the Ministry of Justice.

Data protection

A separate section of the document is dedicated to information security issues. The procedure provides that during electronic exchange between registers, organizational and technical information protection measures must be applied in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Information Protection in Information and Telecommunication Systems."

Moreover, the obtained data may be used exclusively in compliance with the requirements of the laws "On Information," "On Personal Data Protection," "On Enforcement Proceedings," and "On State Registration of Property Rights to Real Estate and Their Encumbrances."

Transfer of the obtained information to third parties is prohibited unless otherwise expressly provided by law.

When the new procedure will take effect

The order itself comes into force on the day of official publication. However, the Procedure for electronic interaction will begin to operate simultaneously with the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine No. 4833-IX.

Until then, the Ministry of Justice, together with the state enterprise "National Information Systems," must ensure the technical implementation of the necessary software and configure information exchange between state registers.

The introduction of automatic information exchange between state registers is another step towards digitalization of enforcement proceedings. For citizens, the registration procedure will hardly change externally, but state registrars will be able to verify information about property owners faster without additional paper requests.

At the same time, it will become much more difficult for debtors to hide information about their property or exploit time gaps between different state information systems.

Recall that earlier the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that banks will check enforcers' requests hourly: the Ministry of Justice updated the procedure for collecting funds and electronic money from debtors.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.