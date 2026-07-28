Rubizhne City Court Judge of Luhansk Region Faces Review for Job Suitability — HQCJ

The Commission determined the results of the qualification assessment of two local court judges for their job suitability.

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On Tuesday, 28 July, the panel of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine interviewed two local court judges and determined the results of their qualification assessment for job suitability. This was reported by the HQCJ.

Based on the qualification assessment results, the Commission made the following decisions:

Hanna Valeriivna Panova — Kyiv District Administrative Court — Review of the matter postponed.

Yurii Yuriiovych Kobzar — Rubizhne City Court of Luhansk Region — 670.5 — To submit the issue of the judge’s job suitability for consideration by the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in plenary session.

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