Only One in Six Works in Ukraine: Why 3 Million People with Disabilities Remain Outside the Labor Market

In Ukraine, out of about 3 million people with disabilities, only 420 thousand are employed.

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About 3 million people with disabilities live in Ukraine, but only 420 thousand are officially employed. Thus, the employment rate is just over 16%. For comparison, in European Union countries, this figure exceeds 50%.

According to the Inspection Activity Department in Zhytomyr region, this situation requires comprehensive changes both in legislation and in the attitude of society and employers towards the employment of people with disabilities.

What changes the new law introduced

From January 1, 2026, the Law of Ukraine No. 4219-IX came into force, which provides a number of innovations.

In particular, the document extends the 4-percent employment quota for people with disabilities to all sectors, including government bodies.

The law also changes the approach to assessing work capabilities. Instead of focusing on limitations, only those types of work that may pose a threat to a person’s health or safety will be determined.

Additionally, social support for people with disabilities in the workplace is introduced. The state will finance measures to adapt the work environment and the team.

A new mechanism for employers to fulfill the quota was proposed

One of the key changes was the abolition of administrative fines for non-compliance with the employment standard.

Instead, employers will be able to choose one of two options: employ people with disabilities or pay a reduced targeted contribution to a special fund.

The funds of this fund will be directed to financing programs supporting the employment of people with disabilities.

What other provisions the law provides

According to the Labor Inspection, the new legislation also contains a number of additional support mechanisms.

In particular, a preferential quota calculation is provided: one employee with a Group I disability will be counted as two.

Employers can also receive compensation in case of reduced employee productivity, and state support will be expanded for enterprises that create jobs for people with disabilities.

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