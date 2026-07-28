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Staff shortage in courts persists: HJC submitted proposals for 93 new judges and dismissed 105

15:23, 28 July 2026
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In six months, the High Judicial Council submitted proposals for the appointment of 93 judges, while dismissing 105 judges.
Staff shortage in courts persists: HJC submitted proposals for 93 new judges and dismissed 105
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During January–June 2026, the High Judicial Council made decisions to submit proposals to the President of Ukraine regarding the appointment of 93 candidates for judicial positions.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the HJC:

  • 13 judges for appointment to local general courts;
  • 1 judge — to a local administrative court;
  • 1 judge — to a local commercial court;
  • 59 judges — to appellate general courts;
  • 12 judges — to appellate commercial courts;
  • 7 judges — to appellate administrative courts.

At the same time, during this period, the High Judicial Council made decisions to dismiss 105 judges.

The largest share of dismissals in the first half of 2026 were cases of termination of judges' powers due to resignation.

Thus, under general circumstances, 89 judges were dismissed, including:

  • 86 judges — due to submission of resignation statements;
  • 3 judges — due to submission of statements on dismissal at their own request.

Another 16 judges were dismissed by the HJC under special circumstances.

14 judges were dismissed for committing a significant disciplinary offense.

Another two judges were dismissed according to submissions with recommendations from the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

A significant staff shortage remains in the courts

Despite the appointment of new judges, the problem of staff shortage in the judicial system remains systemic.

In the Annual Report for 2025, the High Judicial Council noted that the shortage of judges has turned into a crisis, and a significant number of judges work at the limit of their capabilities, which complicates ensuring timely and quality justice.

According to the HJC, as of the end of 2025:

  • there were 758 courts in Ukraine, of which 582 continued to administer justice;
  • the maximum staff number of judges was 6600 positions;
  • 4346 judges actually worked in courts that continued to administer justice;
  • 2254 judicial positions remained vacant.

The most vacancies were in:

  • local courts — 1400 positions;
  • appellate courts — 725 positions.

The HJC also pointed out that in 20 local general courts, justice is administered by only one judge with powers.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine also noted that during 2025 the staffing situation in courts worsened in almost all regions. The cause was named as the further reduction in the number of judges due to dismissals on various grounds, which is compensated by the start of work of newly appointed judges. Despite the war, the workload on courts is only increasing, and the number of appeals is growing in all jurisdictions.

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