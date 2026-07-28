Not everyone knows about this right: who can apply for early retirement due to a child with a disability

The right to a preferential pension is granted not only to mothers but also to fathers, if they were the ones who raised a child with a disability until the age of six.

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Mothers who raised a child with a disability from childhood or a seriously ill child until the age of six have the right to early retirement by age. To do this, they must meet the legal requirements regarding age, insurance record, and confirm the right with appropriate documents. The procedure for granting such pensions was reminded by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Ternopil region.

Who has the right to early retirement

Legislation provides the right to assign a pension with a reduced retirement age to women – mothers of persons with disabilities from childhood and seriously ill children who have not been assigned a disability, if they raised the child until the child reached six years of age.

Such women can retire after reaching 50 years of age with at least 15 years of insurance record. At the same time, persons with disabilities from childhood also include children with disabilities under 18 years of age.

At the choice of the mother or in her absence, if the father was the one who raised the child with a disability or seriously ill child until the age of six, he can also use the right to early retirement. In this case, the pension is assigned after reaching 55 years of age with at least 20 years of insurance record.

What documents are required

To assign a pension, the fact of the child’s birth is confirmed by a birth certificate, and the fact of raising the child until the age of six – by the child’s birth certificate or passport. If the child has died, a death certificate must be submitted.

The status of a person with a disability from childhood or a child with a disability is confirmed by an extract from the MSEC examination act, a medical conclusion from a healthcare institution, or a certificate of aid recipient.

If the disability was established after the child reached six or adult age, it is necessary to provide a conclusion from the medical-consultative commission or MSEC that medical indications for establishing the disability existed before the respective age.

How a serious illness of the child is confirmed

If it concerns a seriously ill child who has not been assigned a disability, confirmation may be a certificate of aid recipient or a certificate from a healthcare institution about the presence of severe perinatal nervous system damage, severe congenital developmental defect, rare orphan, oncological or oncohematological disease, childhood cerebral palsy, severe mental disorder, type I diabetes mellitus, acute or chronic kidney disease stage IV, severe injury, need for organ transplantation or palliative care.

If the child was recognized as seriously ill after reaching six years of age, a medical conclusion must be submitted stating that the disease existed before this age.

The Pension Fund authority also attaches to the pension case information from bodies that assigned the relevant state aid regarding its type and period of receipt.

How care is counted towards insurance record

When assigning a pension, the period of care for a child with a disability until the child reaches 16 years of age may be credited to the woman’s insurance record provided the legislative requirements are met.

If care was provided before January 1, 2004, this period is confirmed by information about receiving aid or compensation for care, which the Pension Fund receives from social protection authorities, or by an act of inspection of the actual circumstances of care.

Documents confirming the child’s disability and age are also required.

How the fact of care is confirmed

The act of inspection of the actual circumstances of care is drawn up by the Pension Fund authorities based on information from housing maintenance or other organizations at the place of residence, information from village or settlement councils, interviews with the person cared for, their neighbors, and other available data.

Documents confirming disability may include an extract from the MSEC examination act, an extract from the decision of the expert team assessing the person’s daily functioning, medical conclusions, pension certificate, certificate of aid recipient, certificates from social protection authorities or the Pension Fund, as well as other documents provided by law.

The child’s age is confirmed by a birth certificate, Ukrainian citizen passport, or another identity document.

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