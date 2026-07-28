Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump at the White House

One of the main topics of discussion is expected to be military aid to Ukraine.

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US President Donald Trump met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on the eve of the funeral of American Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the most active supporters of aid to Ukraine in Washington.

As Reuters reports, the talks between Trump and Zelensky are expected to take place behind closed doors without the presence of journalists.

One of the main topics of discussion is expected to be military aid to Ukraine. Zelensky plans to raise the issue of supplying additional air defense systems, including systems needed to protect cities from Russian missile attacks.

The parties may also discuss agreements regarding drones and the possibility of Ukraine producing missile interceptors for the Patriot systems.

After the meeting at the White House, the Ukrainian President is scheduled to visit the Capitol, where talks with US senators are planned.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a turning point in his relations with US President Donald Trump was a brief personal meeting in the Vatican, which took place in April 2025 at St. Peter’s Basilica.