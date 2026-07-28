Zelensky After Meeting With Trump: Discussed Production of Interceptors for Patriot and Diplomacy

Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Donald Trump

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As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

The Ukrainian leader later revealed details of the meeting with the US President, stating:

"A good meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we are doing together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and achieve peace. First of all, I expressed our condolences to President Trump regarding the death of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine.

We discussed with the President licenses for the production of interceptors for the 'Patriots' and some other ideas that might help. We also talked about diplomacy – it is important to activate the diplomatic process. Our teams will coordinate the details of their further communication. Grateful to the United States for strong support."

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