A Conference on Customs Legal Relations Took Place in Dnipro: Challenges and Judicial Practice Discussed

Igor Dashutin, Head of the Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court, emphasised the key role of administrative justice in ensuring the unity of judicial practice and highlighted the importance of ongoing professional dialogue between the judiciary, customs authorities and scholars.

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On 24 July, a scientific and practical conference, "Customs Legal Relations in Ukraine: Challenges of Legal Understanding, Lawmaking, and Judicial Practice", was held in Dnipro. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court.

The event was co-organised by the University of Customs and Finance, which hosted the conference, and the Scientific and Practical HUB "Rule of Law". It brought together representatives from all levels of the judiciary, central government bodies, the customs service, the advocacy, and the scientific community.

The moderators for the event were Volodymyr Horbalinskyi, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court; Vasyl Ilkov, court spokesperson judge; and Larysa Nalyvaiko, Honoured Lawyer of Ukraine, Doctor of Law, and Professor.

The conference began with welcoming remarks from the heads of the highest judicial bodies and relevant state bodies.

Oleksandr Petryshyn, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, addressed the participants via videoconference. He drew particular attention to the crucial importance of respecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of all parties involved in customs legal relations. He emphasised that this respect served as a guarantee of effective state development and ensured proper judicial protection.

Igor Dashutin, Head of the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, highlighted the key role of administrative justice in ensuring the unity of judicial practice. He also stressed the importance of continuous professional dialogue between the judiciary, customs authorities, and scholars.

Welcoming speeches were also delivered by Dmytro Bocharov, Rector of the University of Customs and Finance, and Dmytro Oliinyk, Chairman of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine.

The conference programme covered two thematic blocks, focusing on specific aspects of customs clearance, judicial practice, and procedural issues related to dispute resolution.

During the first session, participants discussed current trends in law enforcement, developments in customs legislation within the context of European integration, the specifics of legal relations under martial law, and the harmonisation of norms with European standards.

Nataliya Blazhivska, Judge of the Administrative Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, outlined the Supreme Court’s key approaches and legal conclusions regarding disputes concerning the adjustment of customs value of goods.

Andriy Sukhovarov, Deputy Head of the Third Administrative Court of Appeal, dedicated his speech to the unity of judicial practice in customs disputes as a guarantee of legal certainty.

Roman Mudretskyi, Head of the Dnipro Court of Appeal, presented the appellate instance’s perspective on compliance with the principles of fair trial in proceedings concerning customs violations.

Dmytro Vodolaha, Head of the South-Eastern Customs, highlighted practical aspects of customs clearance of goods in contemporary conditions.

The second session focused on procedural tools and mechanisms for ensuring effective judicial protection of rights in customs disputes, as well as advocacy practice.

Representatives from advocacy and human rights organisations discussed problematic issues related to applying customs preferences, protecting businesses, and interacting with parties involved in foreign economic activity.

The speakers' presentations and subsequent discussions evolved into a lively professional debate. Participants exchanged practical experiences, discussed current challenges in customs legal relations, and outlined prospects for further improving the legislative framework and judicial practice.

The event reaffirmed the importance of open professional dialogue for establishing unified approaches to the application of customs norms and for the development of administrative justice amidst European integration processes.

Photo: court.gov.ua

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