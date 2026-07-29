Military registration for business: is it necessary to maintain it immediately after opening an enterprise

As soon as the first conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist appears in the enterprise, it is necessary to organize military registration and form personal military registration lists.

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A newly established enterprise must start maintaining military registration from the moment the first person belonging to the category of conscripts, persons liable for military service, or reservists appears on the staff. The mere fact of registering a legal entity does not automatically create such an obligation.

According to the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists, if the company’s staff does not include employees subject to military registration, the enterprise temporarily does not maintain such registration. However, after hiring the first conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist, the employer must organize the appropriate procedures.

This also applies in cases where there is only a director on the staff. If the head of the enterprise has the status of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist, the company is also obliged to maintain military registration.

After such a need arises, the enterprise must form personal military registration lists and fulfill all employer obligations provided by law.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", citizens who have been removed from military registration due to health reasons often worry whether they can be re-registered or summoned to the territorial recruitment and social support center.

If a person has already been officially removed from military registration in accordance with the law and this is reflected in the documents, reinstatement of such registration is not allowed. At the same time, the very fact of removal does not mean that the person cannot be invited to the TRSC — however, such a summons should not be related to returning to military registration.