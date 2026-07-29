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It became known what the minimum wage will be from August 1 and when to expect an increase

17:39, 29 July 2026
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The minimum wage from August 1, 2026 is set at 8,647 hryvnias.
It became known what the minimum wage will be from August 1 and when to expect an increase
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From August 1, 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine will remain unchanged. It will continue to be 8,647 hryvnias per month, as provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026." The minimum hourly wage will also remain unchanged at 52 hryvnias.

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Recall that the last increase in the minimum wage took place on January 1, 2026, when it rose from 8,000 to 8,647 hryvnias.

At the same time, the government has already outlined tentative plans for further increases in the minimum wage. In the medium-term Budget Declaration, the Cabinet of Ministers has laid out a phased increase of this indicator over the coming years.

According to the document, the projected growth is as follows:

  • in 2027 — up to 9,546 hryvnias;
  • in 2028 — up to 10,377 hryvnias (approximately 8.7% increase);
  • in 2029 — up to 11,114 hryvnias (approximately 7.1% increase).

At the same time, these figures are of a forecast nature. They are contained in the Budget Declaration, which defines the main directions of the state’s budgetary and financial policy for a three-year period. The document also includes forecasts of macroeconomic indicators, including expected economic growth, inflation rate, exchange rate, and budget expenditure limits. It is on this basis that the government annually develops the draft law on the State Budget.

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