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Did not return from vacation and was preparing to flee to Transnistria: SBI exposed a serviceman

17:21, 29 July 2026
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In September 2025, a serviceman did not return from vacation to the location of the military unit in Vinnytsia region.
Did not return from vacation and was preparing to flee to Transnistria: SBI exposed a serviceman
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Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a serviceman who, after desertion, tried to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine and enter the self-proclaimed Transnistria. During the detention, the man offered border guards a bribe of 11 thousand US dollars. 

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According to the SBI, in September 2025, the serviceman did not return from vacation to the place of service in the military unit in Vinnytsia region. After that, he hid from law enforcement officers and was declared wanted.

On the evening of July 13, 2026, border guards found the man approximately 500 meters from the state border with Moldova. According to investigative data, he planned to illegally cross the border on foot and enter the territory of Transnistria.

After detention, the serviceman offered the border guards 11 thousand US dollars to allow him to continue moving and not to report the information to law enforcement. However, the military refused the bribe and reported the incident to the SBI employees.

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: desertion committed under martial law conditions (Part 4, Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and offering an unlawful benefit to officials (Part 1, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

If found guilty, the serviceman faces from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Khmelnytskyi region, a deserter and an accomplice committed sabotage — they blew up a railway track on a local railway section on which a freight train was moving. 

It was established that the perpetrators created a homemade explosive device with remote control, filling it with TNT and plastid. They placed the ready explosive under the railway tracks and activated it when the locomotive approached. To report to the occupiers, their accomplices recorded the explosion on video.

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