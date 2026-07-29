Three days until the deadline: NACP reminded who must submit a report

NACP published alarming statistics – most lobbyists have not yet reported.

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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention reminded that the report on lobbying activities for the first half of 2026 must be submitted by 23:59 on July 31. As of today, 73 reports have been received in the Transparency Register, which is less than 40% of the total number of documents that must be submitted.

The report must be submitted by the end of July 31

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced that three days remain until the end of the lobbying activity reporting campaign.

NACP reminded that the report for the first half of 2026 must be submitted by 23:59 on July 31, 2026.

Reports are submitted through the Transparency Register

The report is submitted electronically via the Transparency Register and must contain information about lobbying activities carried out during the reporting period.

Less than 40% of required reports have been submitted

According to NACP data, 73 lobbying reports for the first half of 2026 have been submitted to the Transparency Register so far.

This constitutes 39.46% of the total number of reports that must be submitted within the current reporting campaign.

Who is obligated to report

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying," every lobbyist is required to submit a report twice a year – for each half-year period.

The report for the first half of 2026 must be submitted by all lobbyists registered in the Transparency Register, including those who terminated or suspended their status from January 1, 2026. In such cases, the report is submitted for the period of actual lobbying activity.

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