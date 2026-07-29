In Poltava, a 20-year-old young man beat a disabled veteran — he will be tried

Instead of restraint and respect for a person who lost both hands due to wounds near Bakhmut, a Poltava resident struck the veteran on the head and body with fists and feet.

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In Poltava, an indictment has been sent to court against a 20-year-old local resident accused of attacking a combatant. The victim has a disability due to severe injuries sustained during battles in Donetsk region.

According to the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred on July 2 during a conflict between two drivers on one of the city streets. During the dispute, the young man began to hit the man with his hands and feet on the head and body.

The victim turned out to be a war veteran who participated in combat operations in Donetsk region. During the battles near Bakhmut, the soldier suffered severe injuries and lost both hands.

Law enforcement officers qualified the attacker’s actions under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional infliction of minor bodily injuries to a combatant and a person with a disability.

The indictment has already been sent to court. If found guilty, the man may face a fine, community service up to 200 hours, or corrective labor for up to one year.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Dnipro, a court sentenced a man who stabbed a serviceman of the district territorial recruitment and social support center during a check of military registration documents. The accused explained that he tried to protect his son, who, according to him, suffered severe injuries and lost an eye after being held in Russian captivity. The court found the man guilty of intentionally inflicting minor bodily injury on a person performing a public duty and sentenced him to three years of restricted freedom. At the same time, he was released from serving the sentence with a two-year probation period.

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