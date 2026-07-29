In Odesa Region, 83 Servicemen Built a Private Mansion for the Commander – Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko Reported the Detention

The investigation suspects that the major used personnel and military equipment to construct his own house in the Odesa region.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the detention of a military unit commander suspected of illegally involving subordinates in the construction of his own house in the Odesa region. According to the investigation, service personnel performed construction work for several months instead of their official duties.

Approximately 83 Service Personnel Found at Construction Site

According to law enforcement, during a search of the private construction site, approximately 83 service personnel were found performing construction work.

The investigation also established the use of military cargo transport to transport building materials. Preliminary data indicate that such actions were systematic.

Investigation Suggests Service Personnel Were Diverted From Duty

Law enforcement emphasises that this concerns not only the illegal use of state resources but also the diversion of service personnel from performing their direct duties.

According to the investigation, under martial law conditions, such actions could directly affect the combat readiness of the military unit.

The major was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction for this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Photo: OPG

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.