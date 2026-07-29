In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a man killed a stranger over a political dispute

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a man reported a guest's suicide, but the investigation established a different version.

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In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 62-year-old resident of the Verkhovyna community is suspected of intentionally killing a 27-year-old resident of the Kharkiv region. Prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor’s office have informed him of suspicion under part 1 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident occurred on July 27 in the mountain village of Chorna Richka. In this settlement, the suspect has a small summer utility building – a shed, where he stays every year during the harvesting of forest berries for sale.

Law enforcement officers established that on that day around 7:00 pm, the man returned from the forest and met a 27-year-old resident of Kharkiv region near his building.

It is preliminarily known that the victim had been in the mountains for several days, trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The man entered the shed by accident.

The owner invited him inside so he could dry his clothes and eat. During the joint meal, the men consumed alcohol and discussed the socio-political situation in the country.

Later, a verbal conflict arose between them, which escalated into a fight. According to the investigation, the 62-year-old man grabbed a knife from the table and inflicted a blow to the guest’s forearm. The injury caused damage to the pleural cavity and the neurovascular bundle.

The 27-year-old man died on the spot from the sustained injuries.

The next morning, the older man himself contacted law enforcement and claimed that he allegedly found the victim already dead and that he might have committed suicide. However, the nature of the bodily injuries did not correspond to this version.

Currently, the prosecutor’s office indicated, the man has admitted his involvement in the crime.

The Ivano-Frankivsk City Court is considering a motion to choose a preventive measure for the suspect. The prosecution requests detention, while the defense insists on house arrest.

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