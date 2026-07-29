"Not a Foot on the Bike Lane" – Conflicts on Cycling Infrastructure Want to Be Stopped by Fining Pedestrians

Stricter rules for pedestrians, new infrastructure, and responsibility for being on bike lanes are proposed.

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The author of the initiative highlights that the use of cycle lanes by pedestrians, prams, and groups of children is increasingly leading to dangerous situations and conflicts. In response, a petition has been registered on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposing changes to the rules for arranging cycling infrastructure and advocating for stronger penalties for obstructing it.

The petition asserts that, according to clause 4.1 of the Traffic Rules, cycle lanes are exclusively designated for two-wheeled transport. However, in many Ukrainian cities, these lanes are regularly used by pedestrians, infringing upon the rights of cyclists and users of light personal transport, including scooters and unicycles.

The situation is particularly acute near parks, squares, and playgrounds, where cycle lanes are frequently occupied by unsupervised children and individuals with prams. The appeal also notes that such occurrences often lead to conflicts and, in the author’s view, jeopardise the safety of all road users.

Petition Registered on the Cabinet of Ministers' Website

Amidst these concerns, a petition titled "On the protection of cyclists' rights: implementation of tactile barriers and strengthening the responsibility of pedestrians and parents for blocking bike lanes and hooliganism" has been formally lodged on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The author of the appeal contends that current control mechanisms are inadequate, and that both infrastructural modifications and more rigorous enforcement of rules are essential to ensure safety.

Proposed Changes

Petition No. 41/010420-26ep suggests amendments to state building codes.

Specifically, the author proposes that during the design and construction of cycle lanes in areas with high pedestrian traffic, special fine-textured paving or transverse noise strips (vibration strips) should be installed. The author believes this would deter the comfortable movement of prams on cycle lanes, redirecting them to pavements.

It is also proposed to mandate the physical separation of cycle lanes from pedestrian zones using protective posts (delineators) or green plantings.

Proposals to Strengthen Control and Responsibility

The author of the petition further urges the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Patrol Police to ensure regular patrolling of cycle routes.

Proposed measures include:

Holding pedestrians accountable under Article 127 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences for using cycle lanes and creating hazardous situations.

Applying Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences to parents for inadequate supervision of minor children on the road. Holding individuals accountable under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences for petty hooliganism and obscene language directed at two-wheeled vehicle drivers.

Proposed Changes to Road Markings

The petition also specifically calls for stricter requirements for the graphic marking of cycle lanes.

The author suggests obliging road managers to apply large-scale "Pedestrian movement prohibited" markings on the asphalt every 20–30 metres, and to install informational signs indicating fine amounts.

In conclusion, the author of the petition stresses that cycle lanes should function as traffic lanes for two-wheeled transport, not as areas for walking or children’s games.

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