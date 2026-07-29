Man Detained in Poland for Threatening Ukrainians: Hate Crime Could Lead to Up to 3 Years in Prison

According to the police, a 63-year-old man systematically insulted his Ukrainian neighbors because of their nationality, and threatened one of them with violence.

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In Poland, law enforcement officers detained a 63-year-old resident of the Lesznowola commune near Warsaw, suspected of publicly insulting and threatening Ukrainian citizens on the grounds of national hatred. This was reported by Polish law enforcement, Onet reports.

According to the police, after the detention, the man was placed in a detention facility.

According to the investigation, the man systematically insulted his Ukrainian neighbors using obscene language and expressions because of their nationality.

During one of the incidents, he also threatened one of the victims. According to the police, a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen had to hide in his car to avoid a possible attack.

The victim recorded the suspect’s behavior on video, which was later published on social media.

These materials became one of the pieces of evidence in the case.

The police emphasized that crimes committed on the grounds of hatred entail criminal liability.

Law enforcement noted that public insults of people based on their nationality are a criminal offense, punishable under Polish law by imprisonment for up to three years.

If found guilty, the detained 63-year-old man faces up to three years in prison.

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