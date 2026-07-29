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From July 30, Ukrainians Abroad Will Be Able to Obtain a Tax Number Through a Simplified Procedure – Details About the Service

19:36, 29 July 2026
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From July 30, the RNOKPP can be obtained by all Ukrainian citizens with valid documents.
From July 30, Ukrainians Abroad Will Be Able to Obtain a Tax Number Through a Simplified Procedure – Details About the Service
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From 30 July, Ukrainian citizens abroad can obtain a registration number of the taxpayer’s account card (RNTAC) through a simplified procedure. The service is now available to all Ukrainians with a valid identity document.

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Service Expanded to All Ukrainian Citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in collaboration with the State Tax Service, has expanded access to the service for registering individuals in the State Register of Individuals – Taxpayers, which includes the issuance of an electronic taxpayer card.

Earlier this year, the service operated in pilot mode, exclusively for issuing RNOKPPs to children under 18. Applications were submitted by one parent via the "e-Consul" system or through a Ukrainian embassy or consulate.

From 30 July, all Ukrainian citizens abroad with a valid identity document are eligible to use this service.

How to Submit an Application

Ukrainian citizens aged 14 and over can submit applications by personally contacting the nearest Ukrainian embassy or consular office.

The service can also be arranged through a representative acting on the basis of a notarised power of attorney or another document confirming the authority of the legal representative. This may include guardians, custodians, foster parents, parents-educators of family-type orphanages, patronage educators, or heads of relevant institutions.

In such cases, the application can be submitted online through a personal electronic cabinet in the "e-Consul" system or by contacting the embassy or consulate.

Cost of Processing

Submitting an application independently through the personal electronic cabinet in the "e-Consul" system is free of charge.

If documents are submitted through a Ukrainian embassy or consular office, a consular fee for automated data processing of 40 US dollars or 37 euros is charged.

Purpose of RNTAC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the registration number of the taxpayer’s account card serves as a vital link between state registers.

Possessing an RNTAC grants access to an increasing number of digital government services, which Ukrainians can utilise even while abroad.

 

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