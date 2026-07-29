New Faces in the Ministry of Defense, Dismissals in the Ministry of Education and Science and Ministry of Health – The Cabinet Approved a Series of Personnel Decisions

The Cabinet of Ministers updated the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, approved a new head of the district state administration, and dismissed deputy heads of the Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Health, and State Migration Service.

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At its meeting on 29 July, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a series of personnel decisions: two new deputy ministers of defence were appointed, a new head of the district state administration in the Dnipropetrovsk region was approved, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, and the State Migration Service were dismissed.

Two New Deputies Appointed in the Ministry of Defence

The government appointed Liubov Halan as Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Additionally, Serhiy Boyev became Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for European Integration.

As noted by the acting Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara, Liubov Halan will be responsible for the development and preservation of the human capital of the Defence Forces. According to Khmara, her main areas of work will include effective military staffing, clear career progression, social protection of service personnel and their families, quality personnel training, healthcare, and the formation of clear rules defining the rights and duties of military personnel and protecting them from arbitrary treatment.

Government Approves New Head of District State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhiy Yakymenko as head of the Kamianske district state administration of the Dnipropopetrovsk region.

Officials Dismissed from Their Positions

The government also decided to dismiss:

First Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Yevhen Kudriavets ;

Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Nadiia Kuzmychova ;

Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration, Maryna Slobodnichenko ;

Deputy Head of the State Migration Service, Ivan Dvoilenko.

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