Veterans Are Planned to Have Automatic Extensions of Land Lease Permits, Kiosks, and Communal Property: The Rada Prepares New Guarantees

The document provides for the automatic extension of a number of contracts and permits without additional procedures during the war and after its end.

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The parliamentary committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis Draft Law No. 15047, which provides additional guarantees for war veterans, their families, and businesses. The document proposes the automatic extension of a number of permits and contracts during martial law and for six months after its termination.

Guarantees Proposed by the Draft Law

The Draft Law provides for the automatic extension of:

Permits for placing kiosks and small architectural forms.

Contracts for participation in territory improvement.

Contracts for leasing communal premises.

Contracts for leasing land plots.

The extension is proposed to apply for the duration of martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation.

Beneficiaries of the Proposed Benefits

The benefits provided by the Draft Law will apply to:

War veterans and combatants.

Members of their families.

Families of fallen (deceased) Defenders of Ukraine.

Entrepreneurs employing at least two workers who are war veterans or individuals disabled due to the war.

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