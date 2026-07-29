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Fines after the STS inspection can be avoided: what needs to be done within 30 days

20:38, 29 July 2026
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The law allows avoiding financial sanctions, but only by complying with specified deadlines and rules.
Fines after the STS inspection can be avoided: what needs to be done within 30 days
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Taxpayers can use a special procedure for fulfilling their tax obligations after a documentary inspection. To do this, it is necessary to meet a number of conditions defined by the Tax Code of Ukraine. In this case, penalty sanctions are canceled, and interest is not charged.

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Under what conditions can the special procedure be used

The Main Department of the STS in Kyiv region reminded that according to subparagraph 69.37 of paragraph 69 of subsection 10 of section XX "Transitional Provisions" of the Tax Code of Ukraine, a taxpayer can use a special procedure for fulfilling the tax obligation based on the results of a documentary inspection.

To do this, three conditions must be met simultaneously.

First, the documentary inspection must have been started or resumed from August 1, 2023, and completed before the day of termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.

Second, the taxpayer must pay the amount of the main tax liability specified in the tax notification-decision within 30 calendar days.

Third, the tax notification-decision must not be appealed either administratively or in court. Payment of the specified amount within the legally established period indicates the taxpayer’s agreement with the inspection results.

What the taxpayer will receive

If all the conditions provided by law are met, penalty (financial) sanctions are automatically considered canceled, and interest on the amount of the monetary obligation is not charged.

The STS notes that this mechanism allows taxpayers to minimize financial losses and quickly settle tax obligations without additional costs.

The same mechanism applies to the Single Social Contribution (SSC)

An analogous procedure applies to the single contribution for compulsory state social insurance.

If, as a result of a documentary inspection started or resumed after August 1, 2023, the taxpayer is determined to have an arrear on the SSC, they can also avoid the application of penalty sanctions.

To do this, it is necessary to:

  • pay the amount of the arrears within 30 calendar days from the day following the receipt of the debt payment demand;
  • not appeal such a demand.

When fines and interest are not applied

If the specified conditions are met, according to the Law of Ukraine dated July 8, 2010 No. 2464-VI "On the collection and accounting of the single contribution for compulsory state social insurance," penalty sanctions are canceled, and interest on the amount of arrears is not charged.

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