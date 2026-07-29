Ukrainian Refugees in Georgia: Will They Continue to Receive Housing Financial Assistance?

The housing rent assistance of 300 lari will be canceled if all family members leave the country.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Government of Georgia has extended the financial and medical support program until October 1, 2026, for Ukrainian citizens and persons entitled to permanent residence in Ukraine who were forced to leave the country due to the war.

According to the government decision, Ukrainian families will continue to receive 300 lari monthly for housing rent, and each aid recipient will receive an additional 45 lari per month.

The payment of 45 lari will be stopped from the month following the person’s departure from the territory of Georgia. The housing rent compensation will be canceled if all family members leave the country.

Additionally, the state medical care program has been extended until October 1, 2026, for Ukrainians who arrived in Georgia between February 1, 2022, and October 1, 2026, and continuously reside in the country.

Under the program, Ukrainians will be able to receive a range of medical services free of charge, including vaccination, treatment of tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, medical assistance for mothers and children, mental health services, diabetes treatment with provision of necessary medications, dialysis, treatment for patients with rare diseases, as well as substitution therapy for those who need it.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the leader of the Czech political movement SPD, Tomio Okamura, stated that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union about the possible termination of temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to him, support from other EU countries is needed to implement such an initiative.

Okamura also stated that he advocates for the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on vacation."

He associates the termination of temporary protection primarily with the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the end of hostilities, this mechanism will lose its relevance, and Ukrainians will have to either return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.