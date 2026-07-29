Admission-2026: when colleges will publish the lists of admitted students and what to do next

Information about admission can be seen in the electronic cabinet or obtained directly from the specific college.

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From July 29, professional colleges in Ukraine begin informing applicants about the results of the admission campaign. Notifications about recommendations for admission will be published at different times depending on the applicant’s educational background.

For applicants who submitted documents after 9th grade, the lists of those recommended for admission will be published from July 29 to July 31. For those entering after 11th grade or based on other previously obtained educational levels, results will appear from August 8 to August 17.

You can check the information in the applicant’s electronic cabinet or directly at the admissions office of the chosen college.

After receiving the recommendation, the applicant must confirm the choice of one educational institution and fulfill the requirements for admission within the specified deadlines.

For applicants based on basic secondary education (9 grades), the place must be confirmed by 12:00 on August 4. Applicants after complete general secondary education (11 grades), as well as holders of qualified worker diplomas or other educational levels, must do this by 18:00 on August 14.

Confirmation can be submitted through the electronic cabinet or in person at the educational institution.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", as of the morning of July 28, applicants have submitted 805,822 applications for admission to bachelor’s and medical master’s programs. The Ministry of Education and Science published interim statistics of the admission campaign, showing preliminary trends regarding the choice of specialties, universities, and distribution of priorities.