In Kyiv, a student stabbed three people with a knife, one man is in a coma

Law enforcement detained a 19-year-old student.

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In Kyiv, a student was notified of suspicion of attempted murder after a knife attack in the Dnipro district.

The 19-year-old student was charged with hooliganism, attempted murder, and causing grievous bodily harm.

As stated by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred on the evening of July 26 in the "Health Zone" area in the Dnipro district of the capital. The student of one of Kyiv’s educational institutions was there with his girlfriend. He had a conflict with a 29-year-old man who was passing by.

According to law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shouted obscene words at the man because he looked in his direction. Later, they accidentally met near a store.

According to the investigation, the student took out a knife and stabbed the 29-year-old man. The victim left the scene.

After that, passersby tried to calm the attacker and demanded that he hand over the knife. A fight broke out between them.

As a result, a 40-year-old man received a knife wound to the temple area and lost consciousness. He is currently in intensive care in a coma.

A 36-year-old man who tried to stop the conflict was also injured. According to the prosecutor’s office, the injuries of both victims are classified as grievous bodily harm.

Law enforcement detained the 19-year-old student. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail.

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