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Magnetic storms in August 2026: which days will be the most challenging

23:48, 29 July 2026
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In August, a mostly calm geomagnetic situation is expected, but several periods of increased solar activity are forecast throughout the month.
Magnetic storms in August 2026: which days will be the most challenging
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In August 2026, no significant magnetic storms are expected, but short-term periods of increased geomagnetic activity may occur during the month. According to preliminary forecasts, these will not be long-lasting, although some disturbances of the Earth’s magnetic field may still arise.

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According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), there are currently no signs of prolonged powerful magnetic storms, but the forecast may change depending on solar activity.

When magnetic storms are possible in August

Geomagnetic storms occur due to solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and streams of solar wind interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to preliminary forecasts from space weather monitoring services, the most likely periods of increased geomagnetic activity in August may be:

  • August 5–7;
  • August 13–15;
  • August 21–23;
  • August 29–31.

During these intervals, weak or moderate magnetic storms are possible. At the same time, specialists emphasize that long-term forecasts are preliminary. Solar activity can change quite rapidly, so the most reliable data usually appear one to three days before the expected geomagnetic disturbance.

How to ease your condition during magnetic storms

During geomagnetic disturbances, some people may experience headaches, quick fatigue, drowsiness, mood swings, or sleep problems.

Experts recommend maintaining a usual routine on such days, avoiding physical overexertion, and ensuring sufficient sleep duration.

Additionally, it is advisable to maintain hydration, spend more time outdoors, and not refuse moderate physical activity.

Doctors also advise temporarily reducing the consumption of alcohol, energy drinks, and large amounts of coffee, as they can worsen unpleasant symptoms.

If significant deterioration of well-being occurs during magnetic storms, such as severe headache, blood pressure spikes, or other symptoms, especially in people with cardiovascular diseases, medical assistance should be sought.

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