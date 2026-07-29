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Some pensioners can change the type of pension: who has this right

23:30, 29 July 2026
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The Pension Fund explained who among pensioners can switch to another type of pension, what conditions must be met, what payment amounts are provided by law, and what documents need to be submitted for processing.
Some pensioners can change the type of pension: who has this right
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Some Ukrainians can switch to another type of pension provision and receive a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner. The Pension Fund explained who is entitled to such payments and how to apply for them.

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The right to a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner belongs to incapacitated family members of the deceased. In particular, this applies to a husband or wife who have reached retirement age and lived with the deceased spouse as one family at the time of death.

In such a case, an application can be submitted to switch to another type of pension. According to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," if a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner is assigned to one family member, its amount is 50% of the old-age pension that the deceased received.

An application can be submitted in several ways:

  • through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or the "Diia" portal;
  • in person at any service center of the Pension Fund regardless of the place of registration or residence;
  • by mail to the relevant territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine if the applicant is temporarily abroad.

The application must be accompanied by a document proving the identity of the applicant or their legal representative, the taxpayer’s registration number, the death certificate of the breadwinner, as well as documents confirming family ties with the deceased.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine noted that in some cases additional documents may be required, including a court decision recognizing a person as missing or information from the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

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