NACP handed over 228 conclusions on declaration violations to law enforcement agencies in half a year

98 criminal proceedings have been opened, materials of another 36 inspections have been attached to previously initiated criminal proceedings.

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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) sent 228 substantiated conclusions about detected signs of violations based on full inspections of officials' declarations to competent authorities in the first half of this year.

As noted by the NACP, the effectiveness of the conducted full inspections over six months is 61% of completed inspections with an approved result.

Out of 228 conclusions:

197 – under the signs of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

6 – Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

83 – Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

As a result of their consideration, pre-trial investigation bodies initiated 98 criminal proceedings. Materials of another 36 inspections were attached to previously initiated criminal proceedings.

Additionally, during the first half of 2026, pre-trial investigation bodies, including based on materials from full declaration inspections, sent 25 indictments to court in criminal proceedings for false declaration (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Among them is an indictment against a deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council of Zakarpattia region, accused of submitting knowingly false information in a declaration amounting to UAH 13.8 million (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and legalization of income obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as an indictment against a former official of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region, accused of declaring false information exceeding UAH 2.5 million.

In June alone, indictments were sent to court regarding a deputy of the Dubivska settlement council (over UAH 6 million), a deputy of the Kalynivka City Council (over UAH 14.1 million), and the secretary of the court session of the Uman City District Court of Cherkasy region (over UAH 5.4 million).

Moreover, in the first half of 2026, 21 persons were notified of suspicion for false declaration and 1 for illegal enrichment.

In particular, in June, the State Bureau of Investigation notified the head of one of the units of the National Police Main Directorate in Poltava region of suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). During the inspection, it was established that in 2024–2025 the official, by registering assets under his mother and stepfather, indirectly acquired property worth over UAH 20.3 million. Among these assets are apartments in Poltava, Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia, and Warsaw, as well as Volkswagen Touareg, Tesla Model S, and Lexus GX 460 cars. The official also failed to declare a person with whom he cohabited and their property: four apartments in Poltava with a total value of over UAH 2 million, an Audi Q7 car worth UAH 2.5 million, income exceeding UAH 7.6 million, cash assets totaling over UAH 23.5 million, and a residential house in Poltava.

Suspicion of false declaration (Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was also notified in the first half of this year to the former head of the State Registration Department of the Central-West Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice (Khmelnytskyi), who declared false information exceeding UAH 19.5 million; the former head of the State Migration Service Department in Khmelnytskyi region—for false declaration exceeding UAH 30 million; and the former director of a communal enterprise of the Kharkiv City Council—for submitting false information of almost UAH 4.3 million.

Additionally, in June, pre-trial investigation bodies also notified suspicion to the head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Zhytomyr region (UAH 5 million), the head of the fourth department of the Kropyvnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (over UAH 3.1 million), the former director of the communal enterprise “Ecology in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv” (over UAH 9.6 million), the former forester of the Tykhovovetske forestry (over UAH 9.6 million), and another deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council who failed to declare assets exceeding UAH 78 million.

In the first six months of 2026, courts issued 8 guilty verdicts in criminal proceedings under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and 24 rulings in administrative offense cases under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Currently, 65 indictments under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and two indictments under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are pending in courts.

For example, a guilty verdict under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine became legally binding regarding the head of the department of the Engineering Protection of the City Territory and Coastal Development of the Odesa City Council (case 511/2931/25).

Among those held administratively liable for false declaration is the former rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (case 761/1434/26).

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