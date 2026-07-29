Pensions May Be Forced to Be Returned: Which Pensioners Risk Losing Money in August

In August, some Ukrainian pensioners may receive a demand from the Pension Fund to return overpaid amounts.

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Some Ukrainian pensioners may receive a demand from the Pension Fund to return funds that were paid in excess of the due amount. Such cases are related to the occurrence of pension overpayments. We explain why this happens, who it concerns, and what to do after receiving the relevant notification.

Why pension overpayments occur

One of the most common reasons is the employment or dismissal of a pensioner.

The law requires a pensioner to notify the Pension Fund of such changes within 10 days. If this is not done, pension payments may continue for some time based on previous data.

After the information is received by the Pension Fund from the employer or through state registers, the fund may establish the fact of overpayment. In such a case, the pensioner may be asked to return the overpaid funds.

This is because certain supplements and allowances are assigned only to non-working pensioners. If a person started working but did not timely notify about it, they may continue to receive payments they are no longer entitled to.

Sometimes the amount of overpayment can be several thousand hryvnias.

What changes must be reported to the Pension Fund

The obligation to inform the Pension Fund is not limited only to the start or termination of work.

It is also necessary to report:

change of residence;

change of surname, first name, or patronymic;

change of bank account or details for receiving the pension.

Such information can affect both the procedure for pension payments and the person’s right to receive certain supplements or allowances.

What happens if the overpayment is not returned

If a pensioner refuses to voluntarily return the overpaid funds, the Pension Fund has the right to go to court.

After the court decision comes into legal force, the overpayment can be recovered through deductions from the pension or through enforcement authorities. In addition to the principal debt amount, additional costs may arise, including court fees and enforcement costs.

At the same time, each case requires individual analysis. If the pensioner timely informed the Pension Fund about all necessary changes or the overpayment occurred due to the fund’s own error, the demand for repayment can be contested.

Ukrainians are advised not to rush to transfer money immediately after receiving a notification from the Pension Fund. First, it is necessary to:

obtain a detailed calculation of the overpayment;

find out the reason for its occurrence;

check whether the Pension Fund has legal grounds to demand the return of funds.

Only after this is it advisable to make a decision about further actions.

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