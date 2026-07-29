In Kyiv, a minibus driver whose roof leaked during a downpour was fined for faulty transport

A video circulated on the internet showing rainwater entering the minibus cabin through a faulty roof while the vehicle was in motion.

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Recently in Kyiv, a video was shared showing passengers being transported in a faulty minibus during a downpour. The patrol police also responded to the video. According to law enforcement, the incident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

The minibus driver was found and held administratively liable for transporting passengers in a vehicle with technical defects.

The police explained to the driver that further operation of the vehicle is prohibited until the identified defects are fixed.

The driver was issued a fine under Part 2 of Article 121 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — driving a vehicle with technical malfunctions.

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