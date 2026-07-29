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Up to 16 thousand hryvnias for adults and up to 71 thousand for children – how assistance for persons with disabilities will change

16:34, 29 July 2026
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Families can receive up to 71 thousand hryvnias per month, and the minimum state assistance will increase to 8 thousand hryvnias.
Up to 16 thousand hryvnias for adults and up to 71 thousand for children – how assistance for persons with disabilities will change
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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights Protection recommended that parliament consider the revised draft law No.14191 in a repeated second reading.

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The document changes the approach to state support for children with disabilities, adults with disabilities from childhood, and their families. In particular, it proposes to significantly increase the amounts of financial assistance, expand the list of social services, and introduce new guarantees for people residing in institutions.

How support for children with disabilities may change

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, the draft law provides for a significant increase in the total amount of social support for children with disabilities under 18 years old.

Previously, families received from 3,225 to 8,840 hryvnias per month, but under the new rules, the total amount of support may range from 20,000 to 71,000 hryvnias per month.

At the same time, state social assistance is proposed to be increased from 1,816.5 hryvnias to at least 8,000 hryvnias.

The draft law also provides for:

  • a care allowance for a child with a disability subgroup A – at least 8,000 hryvnias;
  • a care allowance for a child with a disability – at least 4,000 hryvnias.

The allowance will be paid to one of the parents or guardians regardless of whether the person is employed or not. The funds can be used both for independent care of the child and for payment of social service provider services.

New social services will be introduced

The document also provides for the introduction of a combined early intervention social service for children up to four years old.

Based on the assessment results, a single integrated support plan will be formed, which will include basic social services, including:

  • support during inclusive education;
  • comprehensive development and care for children with disabilities;
  • temporary respite for parents or persons replacing them.

What is proposed for children residing in institutions

For children with disabilities who are fully supported by the state, state social assistance is proposed to be paid in full to the child’s personal accounts.

From this amount:

  • 10% will be transferred to a current account for personal needs;
  • 90% – to a savings (deposit) account.

After reaching 14 years of age, the child will be able to independently manage the funds credited to the current account. The funds accumulated in the deposit will remain a resource for future education, treatment, and the start of independent living.

In addition, for children whose disability is related to injury or other health damage caused by explosive devices, state social assistance is proposed to be additionally increased by 50% of the basic amount.

Also, a child who simultaneously has the right to a survivor’s pension and state social assistance due to disability will be able to receive both payments simultaneously.

What changes are proposed for adults with disabilities from childhood

The draft law provides for an increase in state social assistance for adults with disabilities from childhood.

It is proposed to establish the following minimum amounts of assistance:

  • for persons with disability group I – at least 8,000 hryvnias;
  • group II – at least 4,000 hryvnias;
  • group III – at least 3,000 hryvnias.

For persons with childhood disability group I, a care allowance is also provided:

  • for subgroup A – at least 8,000 hryvnias, totaling at least 16,000 hryvnias;
  • for subgroup B – at least 4,000 hryvnias, i.e., total support will be at least 12,000 hryvnias.

Single persons with childhood disability groups II and III, who have been officially determined to need constant care, will receive an allowance of at least 3,000 hryvnias.

In this case, the total amount of support will be:

  • at least 7,000 hryvnias – for persons of group II;
  • at least 6,000 hryvnias – for persons of group III.

Payment rules will change for people living in institutions

The draft law also provides that from January 1, 2028, a person with a childhood disability who is fully supported by the state in an institution will receive 50% of the state social assistance instead of the current 25%.

The remaining funds will be directed to the institution as payment for actually provided social services.

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