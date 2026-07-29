How to Get Free Legal Aid: Who Is Eligible and Where to Apply

Ukrainians were reminded who is entitled to free legal aid, what services it covers, and how to apply to the free legal aid system.

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The right of every person to professional legal assistance is guaranteed by Article 59 of the Constitution of Ukraine. Legislation also provides cases when such assistance is provided free of charge at the expense of the state.

The main rules for the functioning of the free legal aid system are defined by the Law of Ukraine "On Free Legal Aid" dated June 2, 2011, No. 3460-VI. The document establishes the types of legal aid, defines the categories of persons who can use it, as well as the procedure for applying to the relevant institutions.

Free primary legal aid includes the provision of legal information, consultations and explanations, assistance in drafting statements, appeals, complaints, and other legal documents, except for procedural documents, reminds the Kherson Court of Appeal.

In turn, free secondary legal aid, according to Article 13 of the Law, includes the defense of a person, representation of their interests in courts, state bodies, and local self-government bodies, as well as the preparation of procedural documents.

The right to receive free secondary legal aid is granted to categories of citizens defined by Article 14 of the Law. These include, in particular, people with low income, persons with disabilities, children, internally displaced persons, war veterans, family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, victims of domestic violence, as well as other persons in cases provided by law.

You can apply for free legal aid regardless of your place of registration or residence. It is enough to visit the nearest legal aid bureau or use remote communication methods.

For consultations, there is a single contact number of the free legal aid system: 0 800 213 103, and for calls from abroad — +38 (044) 363 10 41.

Thus, the free legal aid system provides citizens with access to legal consultations, protection, and representation of interests in cases defined by law, even if they cannot afford to pay for the services of a lawyer or attorney themselves.

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