Temporary Protection in Greece: How Ukrainian Refugees Can Legalize Their Stay

Ukrainians are allowed to submit documents directly in Greece – for this, instead of a visa, it is sufficient to attach a copy of their temporary protection permit to the application.

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Ukrainian citizens who are in Greece under temporary protection can apply for a temporary residence permit without leaving the country. These rules have been in effect since the government decision in 2023.

Currently, Ukrainians can apply online through the official portal of the Greek Ministry of Migration. For this, instead of a Greek national visa type D, it is enough to add a copy of the temporary protection document.

During the application review, the temporary protection remains valid. It can only be terminated after a positive decision by the migration service regarding the new residence status.

Ukrainians can choose one of the available types of residence permits, including:

work permit — for employed persons with a relevant contract;

EU Blue Card — for highly qualified specialists with confirmed education and income;

family permit — for family members of Greek, EU citizens, or foreigners with a residence permit;

study or research permit — for students, scientists, and participants of educational programs;

entrepreneurial or investment permit;

humanitarian status — in case of special circumstances.

Greece has extended the temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2027. Previously issued documents should be automatically extended until this date.

At the same time, the period of stay under temporary protection is not counted towards the five-year period required to obtain the status of a long-term EU resident. This period starts counting only after switching to the corresponding type of residence permit.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the leader of the Czech political movement SPD, Tomio Okamura, stated that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union about the possible termination of temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to him, support from other EU countries is needed to implement such an initiative.

Okamura also stated that he advocates for the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on vacation."

He associates the termination of temporary protection primarily with the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the end of hostilities, this mechanism will lose its relevance, and Ukrainians will have to either return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.