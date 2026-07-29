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NBU issued a new 5 UAH coin featuring the sea drone "Sea Baby"

16:48, 29 July 2026
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"Sea Baby" caused the unforgettable "cotton" explosion on the Crimean Bridge.
NBU issued a new 5 UAH coin featuring the sea drone "Sea Baby"
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On July 29, the National Bank introduced a new commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Sea Drone "Sea Baby"", which tells the story of the legendary surface unmanned complex "Sea Baby", developed by specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine to carry out combat missions in the Black Sea.

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The first samples of "Sea Baby" appeared in 2022 and since then it has become one of the most famous examples of Ukrainian innovations in the field of unmanned technologies.

It was "Sea Baby" that caused the unforgettable "cotton" explosion on the Crimean Bridge and inflicted damage on several Russian military ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

The new commemorative coin continues the series dedicated to Ukrainian defense technologies and their developers.

What the coin looks like

The coin has a denomination of 5 hryvnias.

Its obverse features a stylized trident, compositionally extended by the image of the sea drone "Sea Baby" in motion.

On the reverse is the sea drone "Sea Baby" cutting through the waves of the Black Sea. At the top is the logo of the Security Service of Ukraine, the developer of this device; below is the inscription SEA BABY, executed in the style of stencil military marking. The letter Y is stylized as the "Victory" gesture, symbolizing victory.

The coin mintage is limited – up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

It can be purchased in the NBU numismatic product online store and at distributor banks.

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