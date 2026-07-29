The Safety of Ukrainians in Poland Became One of the Topics of the Meeting Between Zelensky and Tusk

During the meeting, the parties discussed ballistic missile defense, the results of the visit to the USA, and the safety of Ukrainians who left due to the war.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk held a meeting in Lublin, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation, the results of diplomatic contacts in the USA, defence interaction, the protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks, and the safety of Ukrainians in Poland due to the war.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the topics of discussion included the historic dialogue between Ukraine and Poland. The Ukrainian leader also informed his counterpart about the results of his diplomatic work in Washington.

During the negotiations, particular attention was paid to defence cooperation and issues concerning the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities from Russian strikes.

The President emphasised that strengthening ballistic missile defence remains a key priority.

He stated that Ukraine’s security is inextricably linked to Poland’s security, and cooperation between the two countries strengthens not only the region but the whole of Europe.

The parties also discussed security challenges concerning Ukrainian citizens in Poland.

"We separately discussed security challenges that, unfortunately, also exist for our people: it is important that Ukrainians who left their homes due to the war and found refuge in Poland feel safe," the President summarised.

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