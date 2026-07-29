The police brought the man to the TCC for violating military registration rules, and during the military-medical commission, he fatally stabbed the surgeon with a knife.

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In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a man who had been brought to the Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SPC) by the police for violating military registration rules fatally stabbed a doctor during a military-medical commission. The attacker was subsequently detained by law enforcement officers.

According to the Kyiv City TCC and SPC, the National Police had brought the man to the Podilskyi district TCC and SPC because he had violated military registration regulations and failed to attend a military-medical commission.

To address these breaches, he was directed to undergo a military-medical commission at Off-staff Military Medical Commission No. 1, located within the Podilskyi district TCC and SPC.

The TCC reported that at approximately 15:30, during the military-medical commission in the surgeon’s office, the man inflicted knife wounds upon the doctor.

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

Following the attack, National Police officers apprehended the man.

Law enforcement officers are currently at the scene, working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigative actions are ongoing.

The TCC emphasised that, in accordance with current legislation, the detainee will face criminal liability.

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