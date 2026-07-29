Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Tusk Began Negotiations in Lublin

After talks with Trump, Zelensky met with Tusk in Poland.

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A meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk has begun in Lublin, Poland. This was reported by the Polish TV channel TVP.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on his return trip from Washington, where on Tuesday he held talks with US President Donald Trump and also participated in the farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham.

The office of the Prime Minister of Poland announced that during the negotiations, the parties will, in particular, discuss the results of the Ukrainian president’s visit to the USA and his meeting with Donald Trump.

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