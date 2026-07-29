A new monthly payment was assigned to soldiers released from captivity: who will receive 50 thousand hryvnias

The basis is the need for prolonged treatment due to wounds, concussion, injury, disability, or illness received or detected after being in captivity.

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Soldiers released from captivity who undergo prolonged inpatient treatment after returning will receive an additional monthly payment of 50 thousand hryvnias. The relevant changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This concerns Resolution No. 882 dated July 8, 2026, which introduced changes to Resolution No. 168 regarding additional monetary support for certain categories of servicemen.

The right to the additional reward applies to servicemen released from captivity if after returning they continuously remain in inpatient treatment for more than 30 calendar days due to wounds, injury, concussion, disability, or illness requiring prolonged treatment.

The amount of the additional payment is 50 thousand hryvnias per month. It is accrued regardless of other types of monetary support.

For the payment to be assigned, the treatment must be continuous, including in cases of transfer between medical institutions. No later than 30 days from the start of treatment, the serviceman must undergo a military medical commission. It is the conclusion of the MMC about the necessity of prolonged inpatient treatment that serves as the basis for the payment.

The additional reward will be paid monthly at the place of service. The maximum duration of receiving it is up to 12 months.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Third Administrative Court of Appeal confirmed that the initiation of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 402 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (failure to obey an order) in itself is not a legally provided basis for suspending military service, and therefore for stopping the payment of monetary support. Such consequences are linked by law only to certain categories of criminal offenses, in particular unauthorized leaving of a military unit, desertion, or voluntary surrender to captivity.