Ukrainians will be able to reach Germany faster: a new international route starts

Passengers will also have the option to choose between mixed and separate women's compartments.

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Starting August 1, a new international night train will run between Przemyśl in Poland and Frankfurt am Main in Germany. Ukrzaliznytsia has organized convenient transfers on this route from several Ukrainian cities for passengers from Ukraine.

The new service is launched by the Spanish railway operator Renfe, which recently signed a cooperation memorandum with Ukrzaliznytsia. The train will pass through Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany. Stops on the route include Krakow, Prague, Dresden, as well as several German cities.

Passengers can transfer to the international train using Ukrzaliznytsia trains No. 51/52 Kyiv – Przemyśl, No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia/Dnipro – Przemyśl, No. 69/70 Kremenchuk – Przemyśl, No. 35/36 Odesa – Przemyśl, and No. 89/90 Kyiv – Przemyśl.

The train will run daily. Departure from Przemyśl is scheduled at 12:04, arrival in Frankfurt am Main at 07:22 the next day. In the opposite direction, the train will depart Frankfurt at 15:03 and arrive in Przemyśl at 11:25.

Passengers will be offered modern Economy Sleeper Class sleeping cars with compartments for 1–4 people. The cars are equipped with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and breakfast is included in the ticket price. Separate women’s compartments are also available. Additionally, the train will include first and second class seated cars.

Ticket prices for seated cars start from 15 euros, and places in sleeping compartments from 37.50 euros. Tickets can be purchased on the carrier’s website LEO Express.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional high-speed Intercity train No. 755/756 on the Kyiv – Lutsk – Kyiv route. The trips will take place on July 25 and 26, when the international literary festival "Frontera" is held in Lutsk.

This year, Ukrzaliznytsia will act as the festival’s logistics partner, and the special train has been named Frontera Express. Passengers will be able not only to quickly reach the event but also to immerse themselves in the literary atmosphere during the journey.