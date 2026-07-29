Transfer to Another Unit Without Paper Reports: How Army+ Works, Review Deadlines, and Grounds for Refusal

Military personnel can change their place of service not only by command decision but also on their own initiative if there are legal grounds for it.

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The full-scale war has changed not only the staffing system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also approaches to personnel policy. Whereas previously transfers between military units often depended on lengthy paper approvals, today a significant part of the procedures is carried out electronically.

At the same time, each case is assessed individually, taking into account the state’s defense needs, the serviceman’s health condition, and other circumstances defined by law. In fact, the transfer procedure aims to find a balance between the interests of military service and the rights of the serviceman.

Who has the right to transfer to another military unit, whether this right applies to servicemen in unauthorized absence (SZA), and how to appeal a refusal to transfer — these topics are detailed in the material of the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper".

Who Has the Right to Transfer

The current procedure allows changing the place of service only in cases defined by law. This applies to servicemen planning to move from rear units to combat units or from one combat military unit to another.

A separate ground for transfer is health condition. If the military medical commission has established restrictions on service, and the current military unit lacks a suitable position, the serviceman may be transferred to another unit where it is possible to perform duties according to the medical commission’s conclusion.

Additionally, the legislation provides for the possibility of transfers between units of the National Guard of Ukraine as well as transfers between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard. However, separate rules apply in such cases, and document review times are longer.

However, if a serviceman has served in their unit for less than six months or has already used the electronic transfer mechanism within the last year, they cannot exercise the right to transfer.

Exceptions are provided only for certain categories, for example, if the ground is a conclusion of the military medical commission.

How to Submit a Transfer Request

Today, servicemen can use the digital mechanism to submit documents through the "Army+" mobile application. To submit a request, one must fill out an electronic form indicating the reason for transfer, information about the desired place of service, and attach documents confirming the right to change the military unit.

One of the key documents is a recommendation letter (so-called "reference") from the military unit to which the serviceman plans to transfer. This document confirms the availability of a vacant position and the new unit’s readiness to accept the serviceman.

Copies of military registration documents must also be attached to the request, and in some cases — the conclusion of the military medical commission, education documents, or other materials necessary to confirm suitability for the future position.

When commander approval is required and how the request is reviewed

Despite the digitization of the procedure, command approval remains one of the key stages of transfer. However, current legislation no longer requires such approval in all cases. In particular, a commander cannot block a serviceman’s transfer if they are moving from one combat military unit to another combat unit.

The same rule applies to enlisted personnel, sergeants, and senior ranks transferring from rear units or training centers to combat units. These changes are among the most anticipated as they allow faster staffing of units directly performing combat missions.

However, there are cases when commander approval remains mandatory. Primarily, this concerns officers and servicemen transferring between rear military units or occupying positions affecting the unit’s combat capability. Such positions may include:

unit commanders

senior non-commissioned officers

military communications personnel

certain categories of drivers

aviation specialists

instructors

specialists of artillery, armored, and anti-aircraft units.

If approval is mandatory, the commander must not only approve or deny the request but also justify their decision. A formal refusal without stating reasons does not comply with current legislation.

How the Personnel Center Checks Documents

After the request is received, all materials are checked by the Personnel Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the relevant personnel department of the National Guard of Ukraine. For transfers within the Armed Forces or National Guard, this check takes up to 72 hours.

If the documents meet the requirements, the personnel body prepares a transfer order and submits it for signature to an authorized official. The order must be signed within 24 hours after the check is completed. After the order arrives at the military unit, it has 20 days to transfer the serviceman. For the National Guard, this period is one month.

In the case of transfers between different military formations — for example, from the Armed Forces to the National Guard or vice versa — the procedure is more complex, involving two agencies. In such cases, the document review period may be 14 days, as the decision is first made by the personnel body of one agency, then documents are forwarded to the other for approval and preparation of the relevant order.

After the order is signed, the serviceman receives a notification about the date and document number. Once the order arrives at the military unit, it has one month to complete the transfer.

If the Order Is Not Executed

Practice shows that most problems arise after the transfer order is issued. Despite the personnel body’s decision being mandatory, some commanders may delay the procedure of removing the serviceman from the personnel lists.

Current rules establish specific deadlines for executing such orders. For Armed Forces servicemen, the transfer must be completed no later than 20 days after the order arrives at the unit.

In the National Guard and during interagency transfers, this period may be approximately one month. If the deadlines have passed and the serviceman cannot actually move to the new place of service, they have the right to file a complaint with relevant authorities. Armed Forces servicemen can appeal to the Main Directorate for the Protection of Servicemen’s Rights of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — mpdmod.gov.ua, and National Guard servicemen — to the respective hotlines of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or National Guard — (044) 249-27-82 or (044) 226-22-52.

It is important to remember that after the order is issued, the unit commander has no discretionary powers to cancel or independently suspend the transfer. If the decision is made according to the established procedure, it must be executed by all officials.

When a Transfer Can Be Refused

Despite digitization, there is no automatic right to change the place of service. Each request is checked, and decisions are made considering state defense interests, staffing needs, and compliance with established requirements. Transfer can be refused if:

the serviceman has served in the current unit less than six months (except for transfers based on military medical commission conclusions or certain returns after unauthorized absence as provided by law)

(except for transfers based on military medical commission conclusions or certain returns after unauthorized absence as provided by law) a previous transfer via the "Army+" app occurred less than a year ago

the request lacks a complete set of documents

documents contain errors or information cannot be identified due to poor scan quality

the serviceman requests transfer by a procedure not provided by current regulations

the commander did not approve the transfer when approval is mandatory.

For certain categories of National Guard servicemen and during transfers between the Armed Forces and National Guard, the list of grounds is broader. In particular, transfers may be denied if the serviceman: is part of a unit performing combat missions, occupies a critically important position for combat readiness, is on assignment, leave, or undergoing treatment, is suspended from duties, is under preventive measures in a criminal case, is subject to disciplinary action, is in unauthorized absence or deserter status, or is involved in an official investigation for refusing to obey an order.

At the same time, the law explicitly states that state bodies have no right to refuse for other reasons.

Can a Serviceman Transfer While in AWOL?

The current procedure provides this possibility but only for a specific category of Armed Forces servicemen. This concerns those who left the military unit without permission and did not return by May 10, 2025. For them, the law provides a separate mechanism to return to service through the "Army+" app.

First, a request for return after unauthorized absence must be submitted. Only after resolving this issue can the serviceman use the procedure to change the place of service. This approach aims not only to return people to military duty but also to allow them to continue service in a unit where they will be more motivated and able to perform their tasks more effectively.

The transfer mechanism to another military unit today is much clearer than a few years ago. Electronic requests, clear review deadlines, and a defined list of documents help reduce waiting time and make the procedure more transparent.

Before submitting a request, it is worth carefully checking the grounds, preparing the necessary documents, and ensuring that the chosen procedure complies with legal requirements. This will help avoid refusal and significantly speed up the review process.

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