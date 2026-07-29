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Vacation schedules, transfers, and bonuses: The Ministry of Justice unified 42 standard documents

11:00, 29 July 2026
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The order establishes uniform requirements for the preparation of personnel documents — from mandatory details to the procedure for their signing, approval, and registration.
Vacation schedules, transfers, and bonuses: The Ministry of Justice unified 42 standard documents
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The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, by order No. 1860/5, approved sample forms and descriptions of unified forms of typical documents created during the activities of a legal entity. The document was adopted to streamline the processes of creating, preparing, maintaining, and storing organizational and administrative documentation.

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Why changes were made

The basis for adopting the order were the provisions of current legislation regulating record management in Ukraine. In particular, the Ministry of Justice refers to the second paragraph of item 16 of the Model Instruction on Record Management in Ministries, Other Central and Local Executive Authorities, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 55 dated January 17, 2018. This provision allows for the approval of sample forms and descriptions of unified forms of typical documents used during the documentation of management activities.

Additionally, the order is based on the Regulation on the State Archival Service of Ukraine, which ensures the formation of state policy in the field of archival affairs and record management, as well as on the Regulation on the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, which grants the agency authority regarding the regulatory and legal regulation of these issues.

As stated in the order itself, its main purpose is to streamline the processes of creating, preparing, maintaining, and storing organizational and administrative documents created during the activities of legal entities. For this purpose, the Ministry of Justice approved 42 sample forms and descriptions of unified forms of typical documents.

Specifically, the order approved sample forms and descriptions of 42 typical documents used by legal entities. Among them are founding documents (charter, regulations on the legal entity), personnel documents (staff schedule, job and work instructions, vacation schedule, collective agreement), personnel orders (on hiring, transfer, dismissal, leave, business trips, establishing bonuses and allowances, incentives, disciplinary sanctions), as well as protocols, acts, official, report and explanatory notes, characteristics, applications, official letters, and other documents.

Requirements for document preparation

In particular, the vacation schedule is defined as a local regulatory and accounting document that establishes the order of granting annual leaves. It is prepared on the general letterhead of the legal entity or on A4 sheets indicating the name of the legal entity, document title, date, registration index, place of preparation, and approval stamp. The text is presented in tabular form by structural subdivisions.

The document is signed by the head of the personnel service, agreed upon by a representative of the labor collective or trade union, after which the schedule is used throughout the calendar year to record the actual use of vacations.

An order (instruction) on the transfer (relocation) of an employee is prepared on the appropriate letterhead or according to a unified form. It contains the name of the legal entity, EDRPOU code, date, place of preparation, registration index marked "k/tr" or "os/tr", as well as information about the employee, previous and new positions, reason for transfer, and the basis for issuing the order. The document is initialed, signed by the manager, and the employee confirms acquaintance with their own signature.

An order (instruction) on establishing bonuses and allowances is also prepared on the appropriate letterhead or according to a unified form and contains similar details. Its text consists of a stating and an ordering part, which define the basis for issuing the document, type, term, and amount of the bonus or allowance, as well as data about the employee to whom it is established. The document is signed by the head of the legal entity, and employees confirm acquaintance with their handwritten signatures.

Thus, order No. 1860/5 establishes uniform requirements for the preparation of personnel documents — from their preparation and signing to registration and employee familiarization.

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