Pensions in August 2026: Who Will Receive Payments First and on Which Dates

Some Ukrainian pensioners in August 2026 will receive payments first, while the rest will receive pensions according to the established schedule from August 4 to 25.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In August 2026, some Ukrainian pensioners will receive pension payments earlier than others. This concerns combatants, persons with disabilities due to the war, families of fallen defenders of Ukraine, as well as citizens who have special merits before the state.

For them, pension funding will be completed by August 10. At the same time, for most pensioners, payments will be made on the usual dates — from August 4 to 25 through banks or JSC "Ukrposhta." This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The Fund explained that the payment schedule in August remains unchanged. Priority funding is traditionally provided for certain categories of citizens defined by law.

These include:

combatants;

persons with disabilities due to the war;

family members of deceased defenders of Ukraine;

persons who have special merits before Ukraine.

These categories of pensioners usually receive funds by the 10th of the month. For other pension recipients, payments will be made according to the approved schedule — from August 4 to 25.

The date of crediting funds is determined individually for each pensioner. The pension can be received to a bank account or through JSC "Ukrposhta" — depending on the chosen payment method.

How to check the payment date

You can find out exactly when the pension will be credited in several ways. For this, you should contact:

any service center of the Pension Fund;

the Pension Fund hotline;

the personal account on the Pension Fund’s electronic services web portal.

For certain pensioners, delivery of payments to the place of residence is provided. This option is available for persons with group I disability, as well as citizens who require constant external care due to health conditions.

To arrange home delivery of the pension, a written application must be submitted. If the pension is paid by "Ukrposhta," the recipient can independently decide whether to receive funds at the post office or use home delivery.

Is it allowed to receive a pension through a trusted person

Ukrainian legislation provides the possibility of receiving a pension through a representative by power of attorney. At the same time, if such a document is issued for a period longer than one year, the pensioner must annually confirm the intention to continue receiving payments through the authorized person.

Thus, the general procedure for pension payments in August does not change. At the same time, war veterans, persons with disabilities due to the war, families of fallen defenders, and other categories defined by law will traditionally receive their pensions earlier thanks to the priority funding mechanism.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.