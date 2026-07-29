The State Tax Service explained what to do when discrepancies are found in the calculation of property tax

The law provides an opportunity to verify the correctness of the tax calculation and, if necessary, correct errors.

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The Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Kyiv region explained what to do if a person receives a tax notice-decision and notices inaccuracies.

The agency emphasized that the law provides an opportunity to verify the correctness of the tax calculation and, if necessary, correct errors.

“If you own one or several residential or non-residential properties, even if they are located in different settlements, you need to contact the controlling authority at your tax address for verification,” the State Tax Service stated.

During the verification, you can check:

- the list of real estate objects;

- their total area;

- the right to benefits;

- the correctness of the applied tax rate;

- the amount of the assessed tax.

If discrepancies are found between the State Tax Service data and the taxpayer’s documents, the controlling authority will recalculate. In this case, the previous tax notice-decision will be canceled, and a new one will be sent to the taxpayer.

Additionally, you can review the generated tax notices-decisions online through the private section of the Electronic Cabinet using a qualified electronic signature.

In the "EC for citizens" menu, under the "General information about the taxpayer" section, on the "Notice of obligation to pay the amount of monetary liability (PPR)" tab, information about the assessed amounts of property tax, other than land plots, is displayed.

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